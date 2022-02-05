Crescent Park Management L.P. Invests $19.72 Million in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,574,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,722,000. Spire makes up about 2.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 1.18% of Spire as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SPIR. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,903. Spire Co. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.