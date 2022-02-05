Crescent Park Management L.P. Purchases 220,626 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares during the quarter. Accel Entertainment makes up 6.4% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 3.83% of Accel Entertainment worth $43,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $300,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,879 in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

ACEL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.13. 140,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,918. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

