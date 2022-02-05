Crescent Park Management L.P. Purchases 77,500 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health makes up about 4.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Elanco Animal Health worth $30,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 751,804 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 231,454 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,660,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,450. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

