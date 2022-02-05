Crescent Park Management L.P. Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Crescent Park Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107,740 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,516,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,926,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

