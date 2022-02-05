Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 18,231 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Crescent Park Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,231 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 5.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $37,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.76. 4,300,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,781. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

