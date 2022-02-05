Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 26,448 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,448 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,634. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

