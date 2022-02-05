Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 2,862 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,155 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 2.1% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $249,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,849. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

