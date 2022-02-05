Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 6,962 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Crescent Park Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the quarter. Yandex makes up about 3.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Yandex worth $22,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

YNDX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,289. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. Yandex has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.