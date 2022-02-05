Crescent Park Management L.P. Takes $11.60 Million Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,193,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,000. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities comprises approximately 1.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 4.02% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $480,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $721,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEGA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.68. 1,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,945. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

