Crescent Park Management L.P. Takes $16.35 Million Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,641,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,354,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for 2.4% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.27% of Ardagh Metal Packaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $2,277,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $23,961,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMBP. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,736. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

