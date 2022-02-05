Crescent Park Management L.P. Takes Position in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)

Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,330,000. Microvast makes up 1.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of Microvast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Microvast stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. 995,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,771. Microvast Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

