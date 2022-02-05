Crescent Park Management L.P. Takes Position in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,906,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,493,000. Rover Group accounts for approximately 5.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 1.85% of Rover Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $32,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $8,711,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $6,796,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $13,404,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 54,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of ROVR stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,785. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

