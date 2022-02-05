Critical Survey: Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) & Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) and Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cue Health and Bionano Genomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bionano Genomics $8.50 million 72.47 -$41.11 million ($0.24) -8.87

Cue Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bionano Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Bionano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health N/A N/A N/A Bionano Genomics -390.68% -22.45% -20.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cue Health and Bionano Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionano Genomics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bionano Genomics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 463.38%. Given Bionano Genomics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than Cue Health.

Summary

Bionano Genomics beats Cue Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics. Its products include Saphyr, Bionano Chips, Bionano Prep Kits, and Bionano Data Solutions. The company was founded by Han Cao in January 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

