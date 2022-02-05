Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,355 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.81% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $856.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.