CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,309 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $177.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.52 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

