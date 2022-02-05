Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,959 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $180.30 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

