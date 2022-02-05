Crown (CRW) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Crown has a total market cap of $994,334.01 and $603.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,632.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.62 or 0.00772520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00234151 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00024024 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,993,860 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

