Crust Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010457 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00057008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00327877 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 123.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

