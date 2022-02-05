Cryptaur Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $12,735.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00042771 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00111362 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars.

