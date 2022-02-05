Cryptex Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.10 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $19.55 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be bought for about $7.61 or 0.00018290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00111828 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,158 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance . The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

