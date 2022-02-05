Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $6.93 million and $120,321.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00111722 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

