CryptoSoul Market Capitalization Tops $827,637.31 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $827,637.31 and $911.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00185772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00031481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00075380 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00387303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.