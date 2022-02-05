CryptoTycoon Price Tops $11.97 on Major Exchanges (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded 189.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $304,484.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.97 or 0.00028812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00111702 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 903,808 coins and its circulating supply is 115,828 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

