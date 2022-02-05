CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.90 or 0.07262000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00057261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,478.14 or 0.99941561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006580 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 766,881,434 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

