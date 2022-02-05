CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTS. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

CTS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. 114,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.78.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $355,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 3,554.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CTS by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

