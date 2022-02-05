Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post $74.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.66 million and the highest is $75.10 million. Culp posted sales of $79.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $315.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.33 million to $315.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $333.20 million, with estimates ranging from $331.70 million to $334.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE CULP opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. Culp has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

