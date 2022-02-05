Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,009 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $228.60 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.12 and a 200-day moving average of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.