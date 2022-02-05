CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $17.40 million and $90.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00184060 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00030885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00027076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00071604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00379789 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 158,882,591 coins and its circulating supply is 154,882,591 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

