cVault.finance (CORE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $173,480.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $115.16 million and $173,480.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $11,515.83 or 0.27682421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

