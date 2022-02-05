CyberMiles Market Capitalization Tops $3.63 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $304,984.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,510.81 or 0.99786131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00073225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00292322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00027076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011543 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001523 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

