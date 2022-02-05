D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $28,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

