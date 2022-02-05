DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Cap of $68.98 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, DAD has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $68.98 million and $926,377.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00043199 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00111987 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,999,894 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.