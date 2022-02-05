Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,433,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after buying an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,424,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,044,000 after buying an additional 497,508 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.32. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAR. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.