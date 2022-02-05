Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 16,849 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 46.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 60.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

