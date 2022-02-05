Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 24,080 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 324,558 shares of company stock valued at $57,680,137 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $185.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52 week low of $125.63 and a 52 week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

