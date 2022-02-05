Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 5,739 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Deckers Outdoor worth $30,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,913 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,216,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.25.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $303.77 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $289.23 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

