Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,721 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

BAC opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

