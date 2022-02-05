Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $769,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $487.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.72 and a 52-week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.