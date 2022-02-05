Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.90 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $153.49 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

