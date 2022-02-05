Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $25.83 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.