Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $594.42 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

