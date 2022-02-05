Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,056 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $1,077,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at $10,843,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

