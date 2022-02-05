Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,208 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

