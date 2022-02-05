Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 70,240 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

COP stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.