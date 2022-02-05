Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 221,084 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 221,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

NYSE:GM opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.