Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 390,818 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 390,818 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,003,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.