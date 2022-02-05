Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,413 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.71.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $122.83 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.