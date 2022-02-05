Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,167 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.2% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $27,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

NYSE DE opened at $369.49 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $298.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.32. The company has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

