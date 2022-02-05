Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,785 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $26,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 383,552 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of FBHS opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

