Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

